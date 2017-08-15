Soccer

Guillem Balague Gives Latest on Philippe Coutinho's Future Amid Speculation of Barcelona Move

an hour ago

Guillem Balague says Liverpool's owners remain adamant that Philippe Coutinho will not be sold this summer.


The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona since Neymar's departure from the Nou Camp and Liverpool recently rejected a transfer offer from the Catalan giants.

Coutinho reportedly handed in a transfer request recently and was absent from Liverpool's first Premier League match of the season, a 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday, but Balague believes the Reds remain insistent that Coutinho is not for sale.

He tweeted: "On Coutinho. No matter what the Catalan press say (48 hours, Liverpool has put a price on him, meetings soon), LFC insist: NOT FOR SALE!


Balague added: "In fact: no meetings planned with FCB, no price has been put on Coutinho, right now LFC do not want to sell".

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The news comes as a huge boost to Liverpool supporters, who saw their side drop points on Saturday as Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all picked up wins on the opening weekend of the Premier League.


Coutinho is currently sidelined with a back injury and has been left out of Liverpool's squad for the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim as the Reds look to secure a group stage spot in Europe's elite club competition.


In the former Inter Milan forward's absence Liverpool started with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane against Watford and all three got themselves on the scoresheet.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters