Guillem Balague Gives Latest on Philippe Coutinho's Future Amid Speculation of Barcelona Move

Guillem Balague says Liverpool's owners remain adamant that Philippe Coutinho will not be sold this summer.





The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona since Neymar's departure from the Nou Camp and Liverpool recently rejected a transfer offer from the Catalan giants.

1. On Coutinho. No matter what the Catalan press say (48 hours, Liverpool has put a price on him, meetings soon), LFC insist: NOT FOR SALE! pic.twitter.com/iedQzWjtr1 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 15, 2017

Coutinho reportedly handed in a transfer request recently and was absent from Liverpool's first Premier League match of the season, a 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday, but Balague believes the Reds remain insistent that Coutinho is not for sale.

Balague added: "In fact: no meetings planned with FCB, no price has been put on Coutinho, right now LFC do not want to sell".

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The news comes as a huge boost to Liverpool supporters, who saw their side drop points on Saturday as Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all picked up wins on the opening weekend of the Premier League.





Coutinho is currently sidelined with a back injury and has been left out of Liverpool's squad for the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim as the Reds look to secure a group stage spot in Europe's elite club competition.





In the former Inter Milan forward's absence Liverpool started with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane against Watford and all three got themselves on the scoresheet.