Hull Reject £10m Offer From Burnley for Star Midfielder as the Tigers Bid to Halt KCOM Exodus

Hull City have knocked back an offer of £10m from Burnley for their star midfielder Sam Clucas, as they attempt to block another sale of a crucial first-teamer.

Clucas was one of the relegated Tigers' best players in the Premier League last season, and had been expected to have transferred to a new team by now following his showings.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

But Clucas has had to watch as City's team has been picked apart, with Curtis Davies, Harry Maguire, Eldin Jakupovic, Josh Tymon, Andy Robertson, Ahmed Elmohamady and Tom Huddlestone all going on to pastures new.

Hull are determined to stand in the way of another of their players leaving the club in Clucas, who emerged as the subject of interest for the Clarets earlier in August.

The former Hereford and Mansfield midfielder has made 83 league appearances for the Tigers over two years since moving from Chesterfield, and has scored nine goals.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Burnley have signed Jonathan Walters, Phil Bardsley and Jack Cork so far this summer and manager Sean Dyche is keen to add a couple more names to his squad before the window closes on August 31.

The Clarets made a brilliant start to the new season on Saturday, beating reigning champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 3-2.