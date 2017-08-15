Soccer

Hull Reject £10m Offer From Burnley for Star Midfielder as the Tigers Bid to Halt KCOM Exodus

27 minutes ago

Hull City have knocked back an offer of £10m from Burnley for their star midfielder Sam Clucas, as they attempt to block another sale of a crucial first-teamer.

Clucas was one of the relegated Tigers' best players in the Premier League last season, and had been expected to have transferred to a new team by now following his showings.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

But Clucas has had to watch as City's team has been picked apart, with Curtis Davies, Harry Maguire, Eldin Jakupovic, Josh Tymon, Andy Robertson, Ahmed Elmohamady and Tom Huddlestone all going on to pastures new.

Hull are determined to stand in the way of another of their players leaving the club in Clucas, who emerged as the subject of interest for the Clarets earlier in August.

The former Hereford and Mansfield midfielder has made 83 league appearances for the Tigers over two years since moving from Chesterfield, and has scored nine goals.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Burnley have signed Jonathan Walters, Phil Bardsley and Jack Cork so far this summer and manager Sean Dyche is keen to add a couple more names to his squad before the window closes on August 31.

The Clarets made a brilliant start to the new season on Saturday, beating reigning champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 3-2. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters