Soccer

Joe Ledley Rejects Championship Club as Former Crystal Palace Man Continues Club Hunt

28 minutes ago

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Joe Ledley has rejected offers from two unnamed Championship clubs.

As reported by BBC Sport, the Welsh international is keen on a return to football either in Britain or a foreign country, and had previously talked up either option. However, this latest turn of events seems to suggest that he would prefer to play at a higher level than the Championship.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Wales stalwart, who has 73 caps to his name, has also received strong offers from Spain, Israel, China and Turkey. However, it is his links to two former clubs, Championship Cardiff City and Scottish champions Celtic, which have grown strongest over recent weeks.


Ledley left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after initially joining in 2014, rejecting their offer of a new one-year deal and preferring instead to explore his options on the open market.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Speaking about his future earlier in the summer that, he made it clear that he would happily consider a switch to another country or division.

"It doesn't bother me (playing in the Premier League) I have been there three-and-a-half-years so maybe a new challenge would be good," Ledley said. "I have only just turned 30."

