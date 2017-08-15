Juventus Expected to Sign PSG and France Midfielder Blaise Matuidi 'Within 48 Hours' for €20m

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi is expected to join Italian giants Juventus in the next few days.

Matuidi is seen as one of the best midfielders in France after helping PSG to four Ligue 1 titles since joining the club from Saint-Etienne, also becoming a regular for the French national side.

La #Juve ha in mano #Matuidi. Entro 48 ore il francese arriva dal #PSG (un anno dopo) per 20 mln — Carlo Laudisa (@carlolaudisa) August 14, 2017

According to Carlo Laudisa of Gazzetta dello Sport, Matuidi is set to join the Serie A champions for €20m, becoming the Old Lady's latest signing, with the likes of Douglas Costa, Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia De Sciglio and Federico Bernadeschi all joining the club earlier in the window.

The transfer will be a blow to PSG, who are looking to reclaim the Ligue 1 title after losing out to Monaco last season, and the likes of Grzegorz Krychowiak, Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot will now be competing for a midfield spot under Unai Emery.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Matuidi is expected to be a Juventus player within the next 48 hours and will battle with Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio for regular first-team football as Massimiliano Allegri's side target honours in domestic and European football.

Juventus reached the final of the Champions League last season after winning Serie A ahead of Roma and Napoli but fell to the class of Real Madrid, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice alongside efforts from Casemiro and Marco Asensio.

Matuidi made 295 appearances in all competitions for PSG after joining the club in 2011, scoring 33 goals and winning Ligue 1 four times, as well as three Coupe de France triumphs and four Coupe de la Ligue victories.