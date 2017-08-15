Leipzig Director Reveals Why They Rejected 2 Bids From Liverpool for Naby Keita

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he rejected two bids from Liverpool for prized asset Naby Keita, but conceded that the club will eventually end up having to cash in on him.

The midfielder's links to the Reds have gone quiet over the past couple of weeks, and Rangnick has now spoken out about the whole situation.

As reported by Die Welt, Keita could be sold by Leipzig next season after the club's first adventure in the Champions League and not before.

Liverpool have tried their level best to sign Keita this summer, and made huge offers to the Bundesliga side to try and test their resolve.

Leipzig have stood firm over Keita, but Rangnick admits that the club will eventually have to cash in on the midfield dynamo.

He said: "Sometimes, players develop even faster than the club. When he plays a season like last year and, if possible, in the Champions League too - then we might be able to let a player join a big club and live with it.

"There were two offers from Liverpool and in between times also a telephone call between the clubs. But not between me and Jurgen Klopp.

"For us, it was always clear that we would not give Naby Keita. That is why there was no direct contact. Every club that has sporting ambitious would have done the same as we did.

"But we must weigh it up. If we let Keita go for €70-80m this year, what more would that bring us compared to the sum we would get next year."

All eyes will be on Liverpool for the next couple of weeks in the transfer window - midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can could both be on the way out, which could prompt them into submitting a fresh bid for Keita.

