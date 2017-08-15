Merseyside Giants Everton and Liverpool to Fight Over Trabzonspor Midfielder Yusuf Yazici

Attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici has attracted interest from Premier League giants and bitter Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool, according to recent reports.

The 20-year-old broke into Trabzonspor team for the first team this year and the Daily Star believes both Merseyside teams are keeping tabs on the youngster.

His statistics from last season are eye watering for football fans, scoring six goal and creating ten assists in 22 appearances. With Philippe Coutinho potentially leaving Liverpool, Yazici could be a like for like replacement, or in Everton's case an alternative to Gylfi Sigurdsson.

It's believed that both teams had scouts watching him as Trabzonspor beat Konyaspor on the 13th August. However, the two Premier League clubs are not the only teams interested in him as a number of unnamed teams sent scouts too.

The impressive displays in the Turkish league led him to being called up to the national team, earning his solitary cap on the 11th June 2017.

His current club are well aware that Yazici is likely to leave in the future to further his career, but want to keep hold of him for the time being.

Trabzonspor chairman, Muharram Usta said on the matter "I want to see Yusuf here for our 50th year anniversary squad. He will be sold when the time is right, Yusuf will be an ambassador for the club and reach the highest level."

Trabzonspor finished 6th last season, meaning they do not have European football this season which is the opposite for both Everton and Liverpool, and could be a potential draw for the midfielder.