Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey Admits to Seeing Psychologist Following Latest Dismissal Against Spurs

After the latest dismissal in a long line of frustrated outbursts that have damaged his reputation as a promising midfielder, former Liverpool youngster Jonjo Shelvey has now revealed he is seeking help to curb his tendencies to lash out on the football pitch.

The Daily Mail reported prior to his latest rush of blood, which cost him an instant red card in the opening Premier League against Tottenham, that the English midfielder is now working with a psychologist to tackle the anger issues that have blighted his progress in football.

£80K a week we pay Jonjo Shelvey. £80K To bottle it like that and leave his team mates to clean up his mess. Deserves a slap for that. — The True Geordie (@TrueGeordieNUFC) August 13, 2017

With the Magpies fans and players excited to be back in the big time after their promotion from the Championship, Shelvey, as captain, was expected to lead the side of manager Rafa Benitez by being a role model as captain on and off the pitch.

However, following his most recent dismissal that comes after a similar volatile act that saw the ex-Swansea man also walk down the tunnel against Nottingham Forest, Benitez is thinking of stripping the 25-year-old of the captaincy permanently.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Now after the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, the playmaker will have to sit out a number of fixtures until the 10th of September, so in the meantime he told the Daily Mail he will continue to see a psychologist to help with his temperament, which started after the Nottingham Forest game.





"Look, sometimes I just need to reign in it in on the football pitch," said Shelvey. I need to just shut up and stuff. I need to not get involved and walk away.

"I started to see a psychologist last year to work on the mental side of things. It was after the Forest game. I was sent off.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"When people wind me up I should just laugh. I do need to get that out of me. Sometimes you can't help it.I started to work with this fella and after that there wasn't really an incident when I did that."

Clearly there is still much work that needs to be done after he once again let his team down. If Newcastle are to stay up this year, they may consider another route in terms of leadership to help them avoid relegation once again.