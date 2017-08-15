Soccer

Nice Chairman Has No Issue Selling Liverpool Target as Long as Buy-Out Clause Is Met

an hour ago

Liverpool have reportedly switched their focus to OGC Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, having conceded defeat in pursuit of RB Leipzig star and first choice transfer target Naby Keita.

Jurgen Klopp was believed to have made Keita a priority summer target, but with the German side unwilling to sell, the club is now looking into bringing Seri instead, according to the Guardian.

He shouldn't have much difficulty on that front, though, with the club's chairman confirming that the player is up for grabs, as long as his buy-out clause is met. In fact, according to him, Seri could leave the day after the clause is triggered.

Ajax Amsterdam v OSC Nice - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Third Round: Second Leg

“Seri has a clause worth €40m [£33m],” Jean-Pierre Rivere told the Daily Star earlier this summer (H/T Empire of the Kop).

“It made everyone smile when we put this clause in two years ago. At that price, he will be free. Without it, we do not have the intention to sell him for the moment.

“Even if people do not take clauses seriously in France, they deserve some sort of respect.


“If tomorrow, a club offers the clause for Jean, he will go.”

Surely, the Reds would have no qualms over paying £33m for a quality midfielder who is attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs on the continent. But there is a bit of concern regarding his health.

Seri is said to have a medical issue which gives him chilblains (painful skin inflammation) in cold weather, and is averse to moving to a cold country. But if they really want him, they're likely to find a way.

