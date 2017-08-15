PHOTO: Angel Di Maria Jokes on Instagram About 'Lucky' Legends He Has Played Alongside

There's no doubting Angel Di Maria has had a pretty illustrious career to date.

Starting out at Rosario Central, his form earned him a move to Benfica before Real Madrid came calling, while he now plays for French giants Paris Saint-Germain after a brief spell at Manchester United.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Also an Argentina international, the 29-year-old has played alongside some legendary players, and took to Instagram to joke about how lucky some of his current and former teammates have been to play with him.

Di Maria posted picture of himself with various legends of the modern game, captioning the photo: "How lucky were these guys".

Qué suerte tuvieron estos pibes jajajajajajajaja 😂😂⚽ Quel chance ces mecs jajajajajajaja 😂😂⚽ A post shared by Ángel Di María (@angeldimariajm) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

Di Maria spent a season playing alongside Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic at PSG, another solitary campaign with United's leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney, having more prolonged spells with Argentina colleague Lionel Messi and ex-Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and recently welcoming Neymar to the Parc des Princes.

While Di Maria himself may not have reached the status of some his current and former teammates, he has still had a successful career, winning league titles in Portugal, Spain and France and also picking up a runners-up medal at the 2014 World Cup.