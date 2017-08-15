Real Madrid vs Barcelona Super Cup Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Key Battle & More

Following an explosive 3-1 victory for Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 1st leg, the two Spanish giants meet again on Wednesday evening in the 2nd leg.

The 1st leg of the Super Cup will be remembered for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo being sent off for two yellow cards in two minutes. Firstly, Ronaldo was booked for taking his shirt off whilst celebrating his spectacular strike that gave Madrid a 2-1 lead, his second yellow card was issued for diving following a challenge from Samuel Umtiti.

Real Madrid will now be looking to add the Spanish Super Cup to the European Super Cup they won against Manchester United in their first competitive fixture of the 2017/18 season.

Classic Encounter

Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (23/04/17)

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

In the final El Classico of last seaso,n Lionel Messi's last minute brilliance kept Barcelona's La Liga title hopes alive, although Real Madrid would eventually win the title on the final day of 2016/17 season.

Following Barcelona's poor performances against Juventus in the Champion League Quarter Final, Real Madrid were expected to defeat Barcelona and extend their lead to six points over their rivals - however, following a Casemiro opener Barcelona took the lead thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic.

Real Madrid looked to have stolen a point when James Rodriguez equalised in the 85th minute but with practically the last kick of the game, Barcelona talisman Messi whipped the ball past Keylor Navas from the edge of the box to seal a 3-2 victory for Barcelona.

Key Battle

Lionel Messi vs Marcelo

David Ramos/GettyImages

Brazilian Left-Back Marcelo will have plenty of experience in coming up against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in an El Clasico. Marcelo has been at Real Madrid for over a decade now and he will be once again tasked with nullifying Messi's influence during the 2nd Leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Following the suspension of Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi will be without doubt the best player on the pitch during the 2nd leg of the Super Cup. If Messi can mirror this in his performance on the pitch, Marcelo and the rest of the Real Madrid team will struggle to cope with the Argentina captain.

Team News

DIMITAR DILKOFF/GettyImages

Real Madrid will be happy to welcome back Croatia international Luka Modric to the starting 11, following the midfielder being suspended for the 1st leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

However, Madrid will be without star man Ronaldo as the Portugal Captain serves the first-game of the five match ban he was given for his conduct in the 1st leg.

Barcelona have no new injury concerns and are expected to name the same lineup as the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Prediction

ARMEND NIMANI/GettyImages

Barcelona will play very offensively from the moment the 2nd leg kicks off due to them having a two goal deficit to overturn. This eagerness to gain an early goal could leave the away side open to counter attacks and with Madrid's attacking quality they are more than capable of grabbing a goal on the break.

Real Madrid historically have struggled to keep clean sheets vs Barcelona but Zinedine Zidane's men have a winning mentality within the squad that allowed them to lift both the Champion League and La Liga last season. Even if Real Madrid do not win this particular match, it would be a surprise to see Barcelona lifting the Spanish Super Cup this season.





Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona (Real 5-3 Barcelona on aggregate)