Soccer

Report Claims Outcast Leicester Striker Could Be Offered Lifeline by Former Manager at Watford

an hour ago

Watford have reportedly moved for frustrated Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, as the Algeria international has fallen down the pecking order at the King Power stadium. 

Slimani joined the Foxes in 2016 for club record fee of £28m, but the player has struggled at times to replicate the fine form he displayed in Portugal at Sporting CP.

The striker, who scored Slimani who scored seven Premier League goals last season, has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer but no club as of yet has confirmed any genuine interest in the player.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

According to the Algerian publication Le Buteur, Watford have made a 'concrete' bid for the player and hope to add the 29-year-old to their ranks. The same report indicates that Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare is reluctant to see the striker leave and is 'inflexible' in this regard.

The foxes currently have six strikers at the club but prefer to field the title winning combination of Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki. 

The Foxes signed promising Manchester City starlet Kelechi Iheanacho earlier in the transfer window, a move which will certainly limit game time for the Algerian striker.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Reports also claim that Watford boss Marco Silva is keen to be reunited with Slimani after managing the player briefly in Portugal.

There is doubt, however, concerning a move for Slimani considering Watford very recently signed Burnley forward Andre Gray, who will likely form a partnership with club captain Troy Deeney. 

The Foxes face Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, while Watford take on AFC Bournemouth on the same day.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters