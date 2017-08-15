Report Claims Outcast Leicester Striker Could Be Offered Lifeline by Former Manager at Watford

Watford have reportedly moved for frustrated Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, as the Algeria international has fallen down the pecking order at the King Power stadium.

Slimani joined the Foxes in 2016 for club record fee of £28m, but the player has struggled at times to replicate the fine form he displayed in Portugal at Sporting CP.

The striker, who scored Slimani who scored seven Premier League goals last season, has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer but no club as of yet has confirmed any genuine interest in the player.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

According to the Algerian publication Le Buteur, Watford have made a 'concrete' bid for the player and hope to add the 29-year-old to their ranks. The same report indicates that Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare is reluctant to see the striker leave and is 'inflexible' in this regard.

The foxes currently have six strikers at the club but prefer to field the title winning combination of Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki.

The Foxes signed promising Manchester City starlet Kelechi Iheanacho earlier in the transfer window, a move which will certainly limit game time for the Algerian striker.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Reports also claim that Watford boss Marco Silva is keen to be reunited with Slimani after managing the player briefly in Portugal.

There is doubt, however, concerning a move for Slimani considering Watford very recently signed Burnley forward Andre Gray, who will likely form a partnership with club captain Troy Deeney.

The Foxes face Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, while Watford take on AFC Bournemouth on the same day.