Roma Give Up Riyad Mahrez Chase After Being Frustrated by Stubborn Leicester Resistance

AS Roma have given up on their chase of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez after being frustrated by the Premier League side's intransigence over the Algerian.

That is according to Sky Journo Mario Giunta, who reports that the clubs have so far failed to reach an agreement over the sale of the player, tweeting: "Roma have definitely abandoned Mahrez. No agreement with Leicester."

The attacker himself is keen to leave Leicester, having helped fire them to the Premier League title two seasons ago, but the Foxes have remained true to their stance, despite Mahrez's claims of an agreement between himself and the club.

Back in May he said: “I had a good discussion with the chairman last summer and we agreed at that time I would stay for another year in order to help the club as best as I could following the transition of winning the title and in the Champions League.

“However, I am fiercely ambitious and feel now is the time to move on to a new experience. I’ve always enjoyed a good relationship with the chairman and everyone at the club, and I hope I have been able to repay the faith shown to me by my performances and commitment on the pitch during my time here.”