Tottenham Set to Make First Summer Signing With Deal for Rising Celta Vigo Star

La Liga side Celta Vigo are reportedly set to accept Tottenham Hotspur’s €10m offer for their sought-after midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop, according to reports in Spain.

Football España report that both Cadena Ser and Marca have claimed that the Spanish youth international, who has also been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon, is expected to join the Mauricio Pochettino’s precocious Spurs side in the coming days.

Unlike their top-six rivals, Spurs have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far, having failed to sign a single player this far - with only outgoing deals completed, like that of Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50m.

Attempts to bolster the squad with the likes of Everton’s Ross Barkley have so far proved unsuccessful, so Spurs fans will be delighted that the North London club have finally made a quality addition for a bargain price.

At just 20 years old, Pape Diop has already developed a reputation as a talented natural box-to-box midfielder and looks as though he will fit Tottenham’s youth development model perfectly.

Despite reportedly having a release clause of €30m, Celta are said to be willing to cash in on the youngster and ask for less than a third of that fee.

The Senegal born star graduated through Celta’s youth system and managed to make 19 appearances for Célticos last season.

However, the former Montañeros youth player made just five were starts in La Liga last term and will be hoping for more game time as Spurs juggle Premier League and Champions League campaigns once again.

