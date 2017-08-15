VIDEO: AZ Alkmaar's Calvin Stengs Suffers Season Ending Injury Just Minutes into Opener vs PSV

After a gruelling few months of pre-season training building up to the new campaign, the last thing any footballer wants is to suffer a horrific injury just minutes into their first match.

Unfortunately for AZ Alkmaar winger Calvin Stengs, that is exactly what happened.

In AZ's first Eredivisie match against PSV, the 18-year-old collided with defender Santiago Arias and fell to the floor after his knee twisted 90 degrees in the wrong direction, with the Sun claiming Stengs was in tears of pain as he stretchered off.

He was taken to hospital and AZ are now awaiting test results to see the severity of the injury, but it is feared Stengs could be ruled out for the rest of the 2017-18 season.

🤕 | Wat een pech voor Calvin Stengs en @AZAlkmaar. Het achttienjarige talent gaat er per brancard vanaf. #psvaz https://t.co/4F2Avz9EnE pic.twitter.com/iFIj8iczBK — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) August 12, 2017

Stengs broke in AZ's first-team last season, making five league appearances, scoring twice and adding an assist as the Dutch side fifth.

PSV went on to win the match 3-2, with strikes from Hirving Lozano, Gaston Pereiro and Marco van Ginkel proving too much for AZ, who scored through Dabney dos Santos and Wout Weghorst.