VIDEO: Bendtner Shows Bigger Clubs What They're Missing With Incredible Curling Effort for Rosenborg

Say whatever you will about Nicklas Bendtner, football's lord and saviour scored an unreal goal at the weekend.

Now playing for Norwegian outfit Rosenborg, the 29-year-old has been in impressive form during the 2017 season, scoring nine goals in 18 Eliteserien appearances, and his best effort came on Saturday.

The lord, the legend, the one and only Nicklas Bendtner ladies & gentlemen! ❤️ The man keeps on giving! pic.twitter.com/Cz12SGfUgA — Lëwzil (@OzilsLeftFoot27) August 13, 2017

With his side a goal down and needing some inspiration, Bendtner stepped up to the plate to curl a right-footed, outside of the boot effort into the top corner past helpless Molde goalkeeper Mathias Eriksen Ranmark.





The strike seemed to lift the rest of his teammates as Rosenborg went on to grab the winner, with midfielder Anders Konradsen popping up in the 85th minute to score what proved to be the deciding goal.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

After spells with Arsenal, Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest, Bendtner seems to have found a place to display his talents with Rosenburg, becoming the focal point of the club's attack.

Rosenborg remain in control of the Eliteserien title race, seven points ahead of nearest competitors Sarpsborg, and face Haugesund at home in their next league fixture.