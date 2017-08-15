VIDEO: Sergio Ramos Hilariously Shows Luis Suarez Exactly What He Thinks of His El Clasico Dive

Fuming Real Madrid stalwart Sergio Ramos did perhaps what many football fans have wanted to do for a while as he stormed over to Luis Suarez during El Clásico in the Supercopa de Espana first leg on Sunday.

The Uruguayan had taken a tumble to win Barcelona a penalty and was writhing around in apparent agony - but 99% of fans were not fooled and neither was Spanish defender Ramos.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

The 30-year-old marched over to the fallen Liverpool striker and grabbed his shirt before hilariously throwing him back down to the ground again out of sheer frustration at his cheating antics.

Replays showed that Suarez wasn't even touched by Keylor Navas and Lionel Messi converted the resultant penalty.

Suarez is arguably the best striker in the world, but has always been partial to going down easily, but this clip takes the biscuit.

Cynics will ask Ramos how it feels to be on the receiving end of cheating following his own antics in the Champions League final to help get Juan Cuadrado sent off.

Fortunately for Real Madrid they were still able to win the game 3-1 thanks to strikes from talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco Asensio and an opening own goal by Gerard Pique.

The second leg will take place at the Bernabeu on Wednesday and Suarez might want to steer clear of Ramos who is probably still stewing as we speak despite the positive result.

