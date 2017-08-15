Soccer

Watford Sporting Director Luke Dowling Leaves Club After Three Years at Vicarage Road

2 hours ago

Watford have announced that sporting director Luke Dowling has left the club after a near three-year spell.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Watford FC confirms that Luke Dowling has left the club after his contract expired."

“We thank Luke for all he has done while at Watford and he will remain a welcome guest at Vicarage Road in the future,” said club Chairman Scott Duxbury.

Dowling claims to have left the Hornets based on a mutual decision, as it is his intention to pursue another project.

He said: “After three great seasons with Watford, I felt it was a good time to turn down the chance to stay on further and look for another project,” said Dowling of the decision. "I feel proud to have contributed to the success we’ve had along the way. 


"The promotion we enjoyed and then the FA Cup run while retaining our Premier League status has made my time at the club an enjoyable and memorable one. I’ve worked with some great people at the club, and I thank Gino Pozzo and Scott Duxbury immensely for the opportunity to be part of it.”

