West Brom Keen to Sign Another Center-Back After Tony Pulis Spots Weakness in Defence

28 minutes ago

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is keen to add to his defence, despite heroic performances in their league opener against AFC Bournemouth.

Pulis is cautious that he will be exposed at the back with full-back Gareth McAuley currently out injured and Allan Nyom filling in at right-back.

Craig Dawson was partnered by new boy Ahmed Hegazi on Saturday in their 1-0 win against the Cherries. Hegazi, on loan from Egyptian side Aly Ahly, was Man of the Match in that game, but Pulis is still demanding for more reinforcements. 

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Pulis spotted Hegazi in the African Cup of Nations, he said: "Yes he played well, but we still need one. I liked the two Egyptian centre-halves, him and the lad alongside him (Ali Gabr).


"We followed it up and found out he'd most probably be the best and we've taken a chance. Hopefully it'll be a chance that has come off.

"That's our first game, come and see me after 30 games and I'll tell you (if it has)."

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Pulis has been frustrated in his efforts to sign Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough even after submitting two club record bids for the 24-year-old.

Pulis has successfully signed veteran midfielder Gareth Barry from Everton, who should fill the gap left by Darren Fletcher who joined Stoke City earlier on in the transfer window.

The Baggies are thought to also be interested in Bournemouth midfielders Sam Field and Rakeem Harper, both of whom featured against Pulis' side on Saturday.

The club will be partially happy with their summer business, bringing in Southampton striker Jay Rodriquez for £12m. The pacey striker impressed on his debut for the Baggies. 

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters