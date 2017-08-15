West Ham Set Sights on Porto Midfielder as Talks Over William Carvalho Deal Stall

West Ham are considering a move for Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira, according to the Mirror.

The East London side, who were humbled by Manchester United in their season opener on Sunday, were thought to be hopeful of signing Sporting CP's William Carvalho before the close of the transfer window, but talks have stalled over a deal worth more than £30m.

Reports claim Sporting are demanding a higher transfer fee, leaving the Hammers quite frustrated, while the Portuguese side's manager Jorge Jesus claims to have no knowledge of any negotiations.

Sporting CP Manager Jorge Jesus Claims He Knows Nothing About William Carvalho's West Ham ... @judesummerfield https://t.co/9EuQk9s0lo — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) August 15, 2017

Instead it seems Slaven Bilic has switched his focus to Pereira, who featured in Portugal's Euro 2016 winning side, alongside Carvalho.

The towering defensive midfielder is highly rated, and has already been scouted by Arsenal this summer.

West Ham are now poised to ramp up their efforts to land the 25-year-old, who contributed four goals and an assist last season, in case the deal for his international compatriot falls through.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

West Ham have already strengthened considerably this summer, having brought in the likes of Chicharito Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Hart. Yet they're still looking to make a few more additions before the transfer window shuts.

The Mirror also report that Bilic's Portuguese focus also extends to Benfica midfielder Ljubomir Fejsa. The Serbian, however, is also being monitored by Tottenham, who have yet to make a signing this summer.





Fejsa, 29, has won 10 consecutive league titles since 2008 - claiming four at Benfica, three at Olympiacos and three at Partizan.