World Record Olympian Usain Bolt Targets Footballing Career After Retiring From Athletics

He is one of the most decorated Olympians of all time, the fastest man since records began and currently holds three world records on the running track, however Usain Bolt has revealed he now wants to turn his attention to becoming a professional footballer!

The Jamaican sprinter retired after the recent World Championships in London after a stellar sprinting career, and revealed he would even be willing to play for a League One or League Two team rather than his beloved Manchester United.

The Sun reported that the 30-year-old revealed he's always wanted to play football, saying: “I’ve always said that I wanted to play football because it’s something I think I’ll be good at.

“But right now, after pulling my hamstring, I’m not really worried about that at this moment.”

The Jamaican's agent Ricky Simms went into more detail during an interview with the Daily Star, saying: “If you ask him he will want to play football and because he has said that we have had a dozen clubs who would like him to go for a trial with them.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

“I don’t want to name names but he will go to Dortmund because the CEO of Puma, who is a good friend of ours, is on the board at Borussia Dortmund. He will go to train with them.

“Can a sprinter who is 30-years-old play in the Bundesliga or the Premier League? Realistically that is a step too far.

“I think if he had six months or nine months playing and training with a team then he could play at some level whether that is League One or League Two.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Bolt is due to play in a legends match for Manchester United against Barcelona at Old Trafford on September 2nd, and hopes he will recover in time from his hamstring injury he suffered in his final race at the World Championships.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has previously revealed he wants Jose Mourinho to sign Bolt to the Red Devils, however it remains to be seen whether Mourinho would be open to such an idea.