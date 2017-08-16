Arsene Wenger Confirms He Wants to Keep Injury-Prone Midfielder at the Emirates This Season

Arsene Wenger has let it be known that he has no plans to let the once hotly-tipped English midfielder Jack Wilshere leave Arsenal this summer.

In a report by the Daily Star, the Gunner's manager was said to have been very clear in his attitude towards keeping the 25-year-old on the books for this term, amid reported interest from other clubs.

Image by Sam Morris

He said this morning: "It is good that he is back and available. He is not far away.

"I plan for him to be here for the season, after we will see."

Wilshere is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, making his future at Arsenal uncertain beyond that date. For now however, Wilshere will certainly be spending at least one more season under the French coach's tutelage.

The midfielder spent the previous season on loan at Eddie Howe's Bournemouth before another injury - a hairline crack to the lower leg - brought his campaign to an early end.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Steve Bruce's Championship side Aston Villa have been linked with a potential move for Wilshere, along with a host of other domestic and foreign clubs.

Wenger is also keen on keeping Wilshere's Gunners and England team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club, who has been touted for a move away from north London due to also having only one year remaining on his contract.