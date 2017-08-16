Soccer

Arsene Wenger Reiterates Desire to See Key Arsenal Trio Pen New Emirates Deals

Arsene Wenger has not given up hope of convincing three of his key Arsenal players to pen new contracts with the club.

The Frenchman could end up losing Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in either of the next two windows - or on a free transfer next summer - after the trio entered the final 12 months of their existing deals.

In an interview with beIN Sports though, Wenger reiterated his belief that all three would remain at the Emirates beyond this term.

He said: "We always wanted to keep Sanchez and we always hope - even now - that we can extend the contract of Sanchez, [Alex Oxlade-]Chamberlain and [Mesut] Ozil.

“I think it looks unusual to the media sometimes that clubs want the contract to be respected. I am amazed that you are amazed because it’s normal that if I sign a contract and I respect it.

“Of course if the club releases me it is normal that I know i can go somewhere else but I signed for two years with Arsenal and I have that contract and I have to respect it.”

Sanchez has been the primary target of hundreds of rumours throughout the past 10 months as gossip columns try to decide where the striker will be plying his trade either this season or next.

The Chile international has been linked with a number of other top European clubs for almost a year, with Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester City the latest to have their name published alongside Sanchez's.

Pep Guardiola's team were believed to be weighing up a £60m move for the 28-year-old, but speculation on that potential avenue has cooled since the new campaign started.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, is a £35m target for champions Chelsea and the Blues hope to lure him to Stamford Bridge with the promise of a wage packet of around £150k-a-week.

Of the trio, Ozil is the most likely to stay after he alleged that he would be willing to remain in north London. Newspaper reports have suggested that he is also open to a shock switch to Barcelona, however.

