Barca Legend Andres Iniesta Ruled Out of Spanish Super Cup Second Leg Due to Thigh Strain

Andres Iniesta has been ruled out of the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup after picking up a thigh injury in training.

The Barcelona club captain will not take part in his side's clash with Real Madrid after the Daily Mail reported that Iniesta was not part of the club's 19-man party for the return fixtures.

La Blaugrana will attempt to overturn a 3-1 deficit from their previous encounter with their bitter rivals, but will have to be without the 33-year-old for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Iniesta played 68 minutes of that loss to Los Blancos before he was substituted from the field of play on Sunday night, but will sit out the second leg as he nurses yet another injury setback.

The Spain international endured a stop-start 2016/17 season for Barcelona with a knee injury and muscular problems contributing to him missing 19 matches in all competitions.

Those periods on the sidelines reduced his number of appearances to just 37 last term - a haul that also led to only one goal and six assists being registered by the Barca legend.

Iniesta is likely to be replaced in manager Ernesto Valverde's starting lineup by the man who came on for him at the Nou Camp last Sunday - Sergi Roberto - although the 53-year-old boss could also decide to play Denis Suarez or the fit again Andre Gomes in his absence instead.

Iniesta will join Rafinha and Thomas Vermaelen on the treatment table for the foreseeable future, with the pair nursing abductor and calf injuries respectively.

Iniesta is currently contrated to Barcelona until the summer of 2018, and some reports in recent times have alleged that this could end up being his final season as a member of the Catalan giants' squad.

