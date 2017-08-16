Burnley Look to Keep the Faith With Current Star Following Michael Keane Departure

Burnley have decided not to enter the transfer market in order to replace Michael Keane, who departed for Everton this summer for £25m, as manager Sean Dyche believes the club have a replacement ready in 24-year-old James Tarkowski.

As quoted by the Mirror, Tarkowski - who signed from Brentford in 2016 - is ready to repay the club's faith in him.

"I’ve worked hard, put in plenty of work in the off season and pre-season, and tried to prove I should be the one in the team," the defender said.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Fortunately for the first game he’s [the manger] picked me. Hopefully there’ll be more to come. I can only do what I can do. I can’t affect the manager’s decision on who he picks in the team apart from me doing my own thing."





Tarkowski also spoke of the difficulty of getting into the first team last year.





He said: "It was difficult. It’s not easy to sit and watch two lads play in front of you week in and week out and do your job for you.

"Now it’s my chance now so I’ve got to keep proving the point. I moved here from a Championship side so everyone will be asking am I good enough to play at this level? It’s my chance to prove it."

Dyche has decided to reinvest the money received by Keane's sale on players with plenty of Premier League experience. The club have completed deals for Phil Bardsley, Jack Cork and Jonathan Walters for a combined fee of £13m.





Burnley got off the a great start in the Premier League on Saturday, beating Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge. The Clarets will welcome West Brom to Turf Moor on Saturday where Dyche's side will hope to continue their fine form.