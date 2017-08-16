Soccer

Chelsea May Still Try to Sign Serie A Star as Diego Costa Drama Continues to Cause Issues

39 minutes ago

Chelsea may continue their pursuit of Torino forward Andrea Belotti as the Diego Costa saga rumbles on. 

Starsport report that Costa has been ordered back to London by the club, having failed to report for pre-season duty following the Confederations Cup. 

A source close to Costa said: "I really don’t think he is in the right state of mind." 

Rumours have been circulating all summer that Costa's relationship with his manager Antonio Conte has broken down and the mood of everyone won't be helped by Saturday's shock home defeat to Burnley. 

The Blues have already signed Alvaro Morata this summer but Conte remains unconvinced by Michy Batshuayi so with Costa still away, he would like to bolster his strike force. 

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Belotti began his senior career by helping to fire Palermo to promotion in 2014 and has enjoyed two successful seasons at Torino. Having scored 12 goals in his first season at the club, Belotti scored 28 goals in 38 games in all competitions last season. Only Edin Dzeko for Roma and Dries Mertens for Napoli would score more than them in Italy. 

Torino though are desperate to try and keep hold of their star player as they chase European football this season following a 9th place finish last term. Their valuation is £80m and aren't expected to listen to offers much lower than that figure.  Other targets for Chelsea before the transfer window closes include Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater and Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. 

Despite demanding Costa, who has insisted he only wants to play for Atletico Madrid, returns to training Chelsea are prepared for a stalemate with the Spain striker.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters