Conference Side Roll Back the Years With Brilliant Championship Manager Lineup and Goal Tweets

Hartlepool United haven't had much to cheer about in recent times. Last season they were relegated out of the Football League for the first time in the club's history as well as having a number of well documented issues off the pitch.

However, with the new season getting underway, the club could still afford to treat us football fans to a bit of nostalgia. Ahead of their match against Chester on Tuesday evening, the club posted their starting line up on Twitter in a very unique way, using the layout of Championship Manager 2!

And for retro fans, here's tonight's team news in the style of Championship Manager 2 97/98... #HARvCHE pic.twitter.com/KlNVtp93ql — Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) August 15, 2017

They delighted fans online once they bagged an equaliser too, Jake Cassidy scoring in the 71st minute to peg Chester back to 1-1 and set off more CM2 shenanigans.

Jake Cassidy levels for Pools (71 mins) #HARvCHE pic.twitter.com/DfvcNI9HFe — Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) August 15, 2017

Social media is becoming a more popular platform for clubs to connect with their fans and just have some fun. Announcing new signings with a simple tweet is now too boring, and clubs are now opting to get more creative, such as Watford who recently announced the signing of striker Andre Grey using the new Football Manager game.

Other clubs, aka Besiktas, have used a slightly different method of announcing their new players...

Well played Hartlepool, let's hope for more of the same to come!