If you're reading this, it means you're curious about Cristiano Ronaldo's height.

The Real Madrid star is incredibly agile on his feet but also scores numerous goals with his head, rising above defenders to meet the ball.

The answer you're looking for: Ronaldo is 6'1".

Compare that to Lionel Messi, who is 5'7". Messi, of course, rarely scores with his head but is extremely quick on his feet.

Ronaldo scores 25 goals in La Liga last season.