Eagles Worst Fears Realised as Star Man Wilfried Zaha Confirmed for 1 Month on Sidelines

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha for a month after the Ivorian picked up an injury on the opening day defeat to Huddersfield, after the Terriers singled out the player for extremely rough treatment on Saturday, much to the angst of the home crowd and the disinterest of referee Jonathan Moss.

The winger was seen with a brace on his right knee as he left Selhurst Park on Saturday, fueling doubt over his availability for the Eagles trip to Anfield on August 19.

The 24-year-old, who has featured in over 250 games for Palace in his career, may not return to the first team until mid-September after sustaining a knee injury on against the Terriers, according to Sky Sports.





Crystal Palace are set for a difficult week in Manchester towards the end of September, with visits to the Etihad and Old Trafford coming on matchday six and seven of the Premier League, something that would see the return of Zaha welcomed greatly by the south east London club.

Zaha to miss Liverpool clash at the weekend 👐 pic.twitter.com/fRHK6ZKDPX — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) August 15, 2017

After a disappointing opening day fixture, that saw Steve Mounie score a brace on his debut to help Huddersfield to a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park, Palace will be desperate to find their feet away at Liverpool this weekend.

Without their talisman on the right-wing and a side that is still adapting to Frank de Boer's style of play, Palace will be up against it to get some points on the board before the international break at the end of August.