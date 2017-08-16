Soccer

England U20 Star Sheyi Ojo Completes Season-Long Loan Move From Liverpool to Fulham

2 hours ago

Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has sealed an expected season-long loan move to Fulham, where it is hoped the 20-year-old will gain more first-team experience after previous spells at Wigan and Wolves in the last few seasons.

Ojo remained at Anfield in 2016/17, but played just twice for the Reds' first-team and not at all in the Premier League, compared to 11 times in all competitions the year before.

"I'm delighted to welcome Sheyi Ojo to the Fulham Football Club. I've had the pleasure of spending time with Sheyi and his family, and I've seen firsthand what a tremendous work ethic Sheyi has both on and off the pitch," Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said.

"He possesses fantastic physical talents and also carries himself with poise and class, and I know that he's going to be a great addition to our squad."

Ojo's arrival at Craven Cottage comes the day after the club lost on-loan Brazilian starlet Lucas Piazon to a broken leg following Tuesday night's Championship clash with Leeds.

