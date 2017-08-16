England U20 Star Sheyi Ojo Completes Season-Long Loan Move From Liverpool to Fulham
Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has sealed an expected season-long loan move to Fulham, where it is hoped the 20-year-old will gain more first-team experience after previous spells at Wigan and Wolves in the last few seasons.
Ojo remained at Anfield in 2016/17, but played just twice for the Reds' first-team and not at all in the Premier League, compared to 11 times in all competitions the year before.
CONFIRMED: The Club is delighted to announce the signing of @sheyi_ojo from Liverpool on a season-long loan ✍️— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 16, 2017
👉 https://t.co/Z8hc8iHiX6 pic.twitter.com/4gotFC4G1i
"I'm delighted to welcome Sheyi Ojo to the Fulham Football Club. I've had the pleasure of spending time with Sheyi and his family, and I've seen firsthand what a tremendous work ethic Sheyi has both on and off the pitch," Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said.
"He possesses fantastic physical talents and also carries himself with poise and class, and I know that he's going to be a great addition to our squad."
Ojo's arrival at Craven Cottage comes the day after the club lost on-loan Brazilian starlet Lucas Piazon to a broken leg following Tuesday night's Championship clash with Leeds.