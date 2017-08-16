Everton have finally secured the signature of Gylfi Sigurdsson after the Icelandic playmaker completed a £45m switch to Goodison Park.

The ex-Swansea City star has penned a five-year contract with the Toffees to become their eighth signing of the 2017 summer transfer window, and the announcement of his arrival was made on the club's official site.

Sigurdsson, who had been holding out for a switch to Goodison Park, told the Blues' website that he was happy to have ended the speculation over his future by becoming the latest recruit of Ronald Koeman's first-team revolution.

He said: “Hopefully I will continue to create goals and score goals for the team and contribute to the kind of success we’re seeking at the Club.

“This is an ambitious club and it is clear we are moving in a really good direction. The most important thing is that this team keeps winning games and climbing the table - and does that throughout the season.

“For myself, I would like to score as many goals as possible and create as many goals for my teammates as I can. These are my targets.

“But it is always the same thing: as long as the team is winning I will be more than happy.”

Sigurdsson also alluded to the prospect of working under Toffees manager Ronald Koeman, which had an impact on his decision to move to Merseyside.

“He was a great player, one of the top players of his time,” said Sigurdsson.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's Premier League record for Swansea:



124 games

256 chances created

34 goals

28 assists



Key figure at the club. ⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kj6gCvAupK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2017

“Now he is a really good manager and his vision for Everton is clear. He has built up a really good squad here, with strong players, both young and experienced.

“This was a key factor for me. Ultimately, that is a dream of mine and everyone at this Club. I know the supporters and players would agree with that.”

Koeman, who has been chasing the 27-year-old's signature for the past 12 months, also iterated his delight at eventually capturing someone who he has admired for some time.

The Netherlands legend added: “I’m really happy because the Board and especially our Chairman, Bill Kenwright, did everything to get him. It took some time but finally we have signed the player.

“In my opinion, in his position he is one of the best in the Premier League. We have the player here and that’s really good for the team.”

Sigurdsson made 131 appearances in all competitions for Swansea before his Liberty Stadium departure, but had not featured for the past month as speculation over his future grew amidst continuing interest from Everton.

The attacking midfielder scored 37 goals and 30 assists for the Swans across two spells with them - including 10 goals and 13 assists last term to help Paul Clement's men stave off relegation from the Premier League at the death.

Sigurdsson will now join his new team-mates at USM Finch Farm as preparations continue for the 2017/18 campaign.