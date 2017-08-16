Former Millwall Star Cascarino Brands Liverpool Left-Back Alberto Moreno the Worst in England

Former Republic of Ireland star Tony Cascarino has branded Alberto Moreno the 'worst defensive left back' in England, following the Spaniard's struggles in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Hoffenheim.

According to Cascarino, the left-back was at fault for Hoffenheim's early penalty, per the Daily Star. Speaking to The Times, Cascarino lambasted Moreno's performance:

"Moreno was obviously at fault when Liverpool conceded the early penalty, heading upfield to close down the opposition goalkeeper, below, which allowed Hoffenheim to attack down the right wing in space vacated by the Spaniard."

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The former Millwall and Chelsea star was particularly critical of Moreno's offensive tendencies, which he believes hurts Liverpool on the defensive end:

"Alberto Moreno wants to play attacking football, overlapping from left back, and that's why he gets into Jurgen Klopp's teams. But you have to have defensive nous, particularly in games as important as [the Champions League tie against Hoffenheim].

"He's just too erratic and you can't trust those players long term."

Mark Metcalfe/GettyImages

Further still, the pundit went on to brand Moreno as the "worst defensive left back" in England:

"[Moreno is] probably the worst defensive left back in the country and it was no surprise that the Liverpool manager sent James Milner on to provide some protection down the flank."

Moreno has seen his role significantly decline since signing for Liverpool back in 2014. Initially playing regularly for the Merseyside outfit, the 25-year old played just 12 league games in 2016-2017, starting just eight.

There had been rumours throughout the summer that Moreno would be heading to Serie A, with AC Milan, and Napoli rumoured to have been interested in the left-back, amongst others.