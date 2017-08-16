Soccer

Ghana Youngster Sulley Ibrahim Heads to Germany in Order to Start 2 Week Trial With Bayern Munich

an hour ago

Ghana U17 international Sulley Ibrahim has travelled to Germany to link up with Bayern Munich coaches as he begins a two week trial at the club.

Ibrahim was a stand out player for Ghana during the African U17 Championship in Gabon earlier this year and according to Ghana Soccer Net, his performances attracted the attention of German giants Bayern Munich as they bring him in for a two week trial.

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin told Accra-based Oman FM that Ibrahim has travelled to Germany to begin his trials and will meet up with the team again in Europe as they continue to train as a team.

Paa Kwesi Fabin said: "Sulley Ibrahim will also join us in Europe when we arrive there. He has gone to Germany for trials with Bayern Munich."

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

He added: "We will go to Denmark and train there before we heading to Spain to wrap things up there."


Ibrahim will be hoping to impress the Bayern Munich coaches over the course of his two week trial in an attempt sign a contract with the club and play amongst their youth side before possibly breaking into the reserves and the first team.

He will return back to Black Starlets' squad following his trial and await the verdict from the Bayern Munich officials.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters