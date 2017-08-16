Hoffenheim Coach Julian Nagelsmann Launches Blistering Attack on 'Disrespectful' BVB Star Dembele

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has criticised the antics of Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, who last week skipped training amid interest from Barcelona.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a big money move to Catalonia as a replacement for Neymar, although Dortmund have insisted that he will not be sold.

But Dembele has seemingly attempted to force through a move, an approach that Nagelsmann has lambasted.

"In real life, you cannot ask for credit, sign it and then go back to the bank after three weeks and tell them 'I do not want to make money, do what you want'," he said, quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"When you sign a contract, you have to respect it. It must also be applied to football and players. If it happened here, I would not like it at all.

"If the player wants to go and the two clubs agree, it's something else, but Dembélé has signed a contract to play Dortmund, and if what is said is true, it's not legitimate to have walked out of training."

Dortmund, meanwhile, released a statement which read: "Borussia Dortmund has held talks with the Catalan football club FC Barcelona regarding the possible transfer of the BVB player Ousmane Dembele to FC Barcelona.





"During this meeting, the representatives of FC Barcelona submitted a bid which did not match the player's extraordinary footballing ability or value to the club, nor the present economic market situation of the European transfer market. BVB therefore rejected this offer.

"As there is no other offer from FC Barcelona to date, there is currently no transfer of the player to FC Barcelona and this is not currently likely."