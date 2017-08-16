Soccer

The Impressive Stat That Proves Liverpool Fans Should Cut Simon Mignolet Some Slack

an hour ago

Simon Mignolet must have feared for his position in Liverpool's starting lineup when Loris Karius rocked up at the club last summer.

Since last December, however, the 29-year-old has been an ever present in the Reds' first choice XI - in the Premier League at least - and has seemingly turned opinions around about his ability within the club's fanbase.

His goalkeeping quality had been called into question at various points of his Anfield career, but in a stat posted to the official OptaJoe Twitter account on Tuesday, it seems some of those Liverpool supporters may need to change their view on him:

A success rate of 35%, with regards to penalty saves, for any shot stopper is nothing to be sniffed at, and proves that Mignolet must have something about him if he's able to rack up those numbers.

The Belgium international's most recent penalty save came in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League play-off first leg victory over Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Neckar Arena as he promptly beat away Andre Kramaric's spot kick.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

With the scoreline at 0-0, it was a vital save to make and helped Liverpool go on to record a slender but crucial win heading into the second leg on home turf on 23rd August.

Liverpool fans will, perhaps rightly, point to the fact that Mignolet still shipped three goals away to Watford on the opening day of the 2017/18 campaign.

That, however, refuses to take into account the defensive vulnerabilities that have been rife during the Klopp era and give an easy ride to the club's backline sitting in front of Mignolet.

Suffice to say, Mignolet is worth something to Liverpool's cause - particularly penalties - and it may just prove to be a crucial factor if the Reds ever come up against a penalty shootout this term.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters