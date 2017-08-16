Italian Journalist Claims Blaise Matuidi Has Signed for Juventus on 3-Year Contract

It is now just a matter of time before Blaise Matuidi is unveiled as a Juventus player, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano‏. The French midfielder will sign a three-year contract in Turin after agreeing to depart from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

PSG are desperate to sell some of their star players after signing Neymar for a world record transfer fee. The likes of Julian Draxler and Grzegorz Krychowiak have been linked with moves away from the French capital, however, 30-year-old Matuidi will be the first big name to leave PSG this summer.

Blaise Matuidi from PSG to #Juventus! Done deal, 3 years contract. He'll sign soon. 🇫🇷 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2017

It had been reported that Matuidi has agreed to personal terms with Juventus despite the two clubs still finalising the details of the transfer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. However, it is now suggested that the Frenchman has signed for the club and Juventus are waiting to officially confirm the player's arrival.

Matuidi is one of the most coveted midfielders in world football and will help keep Juventus competitive in the Champions League. Having reached the final twice in recent years, Juventus will be hoping that Matuidi, along with new boys Federico Bernardeschi and Rodrigo Bentancur, can help the Old Lady win their first Champions League trophy since 1996.