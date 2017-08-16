Newcastle New Boy Joselu Reveals Past Experience Playing for the Toon - on the Playstation

Newcastle United completed the signing of Stoke City's Spanish striker Joselu on Wednesday and the £5m signing wasted little time in revealing to the Geordie faithful that he already has prior experience in turning out for the North East club - on the Playstation, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

The 27-year-old became Rafa Benitez's sixth summer signing at St. James' Park and is sure to excite Newcastle's passionate fanbase with the revelation that he opts for the black and white when he plays on the console:

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"I've learned a lot about this club as it has a big history in the Premier League," he said. "I've played on the Playstation with the club and I'm very excited to be here."

The former Celta de Vigo graduate struggled to adapt to Stoke and the Premier League during his time at the Potters, having completed a £5.75m move from Hannover 96, and was promptly shipped out to La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna.

Despite a strong start to the pre-season with Stoke, manager Mark Hughes decided against retaining his services and opted to cash in on the player, with compatriot Rafa Benitez electing to give Joselu the opportunity to revive his career in the Premier League.

"It was a new country and a new league for me when I came to Stoke City but it was a very good experience for me because I want to play in the Premier League. I signed here as well because I want to play in the best league in the world", stated the striker.

"The last three years were different as I played in Germany before I arrived in England. My first year, for all players, wasn't too easy but it's good for when I come here (Newcastle) now I have the experience. "The first year in England is done and this is now the best thing for me. Now I know the country and the teams and the league. It's not new for me and it's now easier."