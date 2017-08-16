Soccer

Newcastle New Boy Joselu Reveals Past Experience Playing for the Toon - on the Playstation

2 hours ago

Newcastle United completed the signing of Stoke City's Spanish striker Joselu on Wednesday and the £5m signing wasted little time in revealing to the Geordie faithful that he already has prior experience in turning out for the North East club - on the Playstation, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

The 27-year-old became Rafa Benitez's sixth summer signing at St. James' Park and is sure to excite Newcastle's passionate fanbase with the revelation that he opts for the black and white when he plays on the console: 

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"I've learned a lot about this club as it has a big history in the Premier League," he said. "I've played on the Playstation with the club and I'm very excited to be here." 

The former Celta de Vigo graduate struggled to adapt to Stoke and the Premier League during his time at the Potters, having completed a £5.75m move from Hannover 96, and was promptly shipped out to La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna.

Despite a strong start to the pre-season with Stoke, manager Mark Hughes decided against retaining his services and opted to cash in on the player, with compatriot Rafa Benitez electing to give Joselu the opportunity to revive his career in the Premier League.  

"It was a new country and a new league for me when I came to Stoke City but it was a very good experience for me because I want to play in the Premier League. I signed here as well because I want to play in the best league in the world", stated the striker. 

"The last three years were different as I played in Germany before I arrived in England. My first year, for all players, wasn't too easy but it's good for when I come here (Newcastle) now I have the experience. "The first year in England is done and this is now the best thing for me. Now I know the country and the teams and the league. It's not new for me and it's now easier."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters