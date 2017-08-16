Soccer

Newcastle United Could Bid for Bristol City Defender Joe Bryan After Club Suffer Injury Crisis

an hour ago

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez could be forced back into the transfer market after injuries to Paul Dummett and Florian Lejeune significantly weaken the Magpies' defence. 

The duo were both substituted in the first half of Newcastle's league opener against Tottenham Hotspur after picking up knocks.

Benitez can still rely on club captain Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Chancel Mbemba and new boy Javier Manquillo. However, the Spaniard will be wary of further injuries to his back-line.

According to a report from the Shields Gazette, the pair have not suffered long term injuries and could both return in a few weeks time. The same report indicates that Benitez is also uncertain of defender DeAndre Yedlin's fitness and therefore could move for Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan who is valued at £8m by his club.

A club statement read: "Newcastle United have confirmed that defenders Florian Lejeune and Paul Dummett will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Linnea Rheborg/GettyImages

"Assessments by the club’s medical staff are continuing in order to establish the full extent of their injuries but both players are expected to be out for weeks, rather than months."


The Robins reportedly rate Bryan very highly and are reluctant to sanction any deal for the 23-year-old defender. The youngster made an impressive 49 appearances in total for club last season.

Benitez will be disappointed by the injury to Florian Lejeune who arrived for a fee of £8.7m from La Liga outfit Eibar earlier this summer. 

Newcastle have announced the signing of Stoke City forward Joselu for a fee reported to be £5m. 

