Paris Saint-Germain Appear to Take Subtle Dig at Barca on Twitter During Supercopa Final Humiliation

PSG may have signed Barcelona superstar Neymar after a protracted chase during the summer months, but that doesn't appear to concluded their hostilities with the Catalan club.

The Ligue 1 club were able to entice the Brazilian over to France and in doing so raise the profile of French football around the world. However, they initially were met with a complete reluctance by Barca to cooperate for a transfer and even sanction Neymar's official paperwork, thereby delaying his appearance for the club.

But during Barcelona's humiliating defeat at the hands of La Liga arch rivals Real Madrid, the Paris club couldn't help but compound Barca's misery with a sharp, albeit subtle dig - a laughing emoji along with a picture of their new asset.

PSG's Twitter account seemed to bask in the glory of Barca's 5-1 defeat (on aggregate), which will no doubt go down only too well at the Neymar household, owing to their ongoing financial controversies at the club.