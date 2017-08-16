Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain Appear to Take Subtle Dig at Barca on Twitter During Supercopa Final Humiliation

2 hours ago

PSG may have signed Barcelona superstar Neymar after a protracted chase during the summer months, but that doesn't appear to concluded their hostilities with the Catalan club.

The Ligue 1 club were able to entice the Brazilian over to France and in doing so raise the profile of French football around the world. However, they initially were met with a complete reluctance by Barca to cooperate for a transfer and even sanction Neymar's official paperwork, thereby delaying his appearance for the club.

But during Barcelona's humiliating defeat at the hands of La Liga arch rivals Real Madrid, the Paris club couldn't help but compound Barca's misery with a sharp, albeit subtle dig - a laughing emoji along with a picture of their new asset.

PSG's Twitter account seemed to bask in the glory of Barca's 5-1 defeat (on aggregate), which will no doubt go down only too well at the Neymar household, owing to their ongoing financial controversies at the club. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters