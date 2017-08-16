PHOTO: Injury-Plagued Watford Centre-Back Confirms ACL Rupture in Heartfelt Social Media Post

23-year-old Tommie Hoban has confirmed that he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in training with the Hornets a few weeks ago.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international spent last season on loan with Championship side Blackburn, making 16 league appearances and registering his only goal of the season in a 1-0 victory away at Nottingham Forest.

The young defender has suffered from injuries in recent years, however, Hoban has said that he will come back from this latest setback and he will fight to get to where he wants to be, according to the Hertfordshire Mercury.

"Unfortunately a couple of weeks ago in training, I ruptured my ACL," Hoban said on social media. "The surgery went well and the road to recovery starts now. [It's] been one thing after another the last few years and this time it's been hard to take.

"But I know I'll come back from this and get to where I want to be."

Hoban's return to the Watford team this season saw hopes of resurrecting his career with the Hornets, after constant disruption through injury. However, the 23-year-old will be unable to add to his 58 appearances for the club anytime soon after sustaining his latest setback.