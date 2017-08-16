Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo will serve out his five-match suspension, starting with the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup match against Barcelona on Wednesday, with the club having lost out in their appeal.

The forward was sent off in the first leg after receiving a second yellow for pushing the referee.

Madrid were hoping to have the ban overturned, and lodged an appeal as a result, but according to Marca, the Spanish FA's Competition Committee have decided to uphold the sanction.

Ronaldo is now set to miss Wednesday's match, as well as the first four matches of Los Blancos La Liga campaign.

Manager Zinedine Zidane could also find himself in a bit of hot water, following comments he made regarding the suspension.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"I am annoyed," the Frenchman said. "Well, pissed off really. I'm not going to get involved with the referees, but when you look at everything that happened and you think that we're going to be missing Cristiano for five games, there's something going on there. I'm angry about that.

"I just hope that they look at it thoroughly. After that we'll see what we're going to do.

"This annoys us a lot. I do not get into it with referees. But when you watch it back, and think that in the end Cristiano will miss five games with us... I know referees have a hard job, and anybody can make a mistake. But in the end five games for what happened is a lot. It is normal for us to be annoyed."