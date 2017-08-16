Report Claims Napoli Have Rejected €60m Offer From Barcelona for Italian International

An Italian newspaper has reported that the poster boy of SSC Napoli, Lorenzo Insigne, has been subject to a €60m bid by Barcelona, with the Catalonians desperate to find their replacement for Neymar.

It is understood that Napoli rejected the bid outright as there is no desire or need to let Insigne leave the Stadio San Paolo. Although Barcelona made their offer for the 26-year-old just a few days ago, they are widely understood to be focusing on chasing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembélé, according to Sport.

Lorenzo Insigne's 2016/17 Serie A season by numbers:



2330 passes

147 shots

66 chances created

59 take-ons

18 goals

9 assists



🔥 pic.twitter.com/YU7DVD0CFT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2017

Insigne, who has been told he can wear Diego Maradona's number 10 shirt if the Italian can outscore the Argentine legend in Naples, is a key player for Napoli and will be vital if the Ciucciarelli want to overthrow Juventus at the top of the Serie A table this season.

Napoli finished just five points behind the Old Lady last season, a gap that could have been even narrower had £28m striker Arkadiusz Milik not been injured for a large portion of the campaign.

Although the likes of Insigne, Dries Mertens and José Callejón all stepped up for Napoli, there will be an aura of expectation around the club to improve on their impressive campaign last time out.