Ronald Koeman Rules out Ross Barkley for Key Europa League Game

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has ruled out star Ross Barkley ahead of Thursday's key Europa League First Playoff Round tie against HNK Hadjuk Split, per BBC Sport.

The Dutch manager confirmed that the 23-year old midfielder would require "more tests" before being able to return to the pitch:

"[Barkley] stopped training last Monday, it looks like the hamstring. But we need to do more tests today and tomorrow to know exactly what the injury is."

Koeman also confirmed that he would wait until the end of the month before reviewing Barkley's role with the club this upcoming season.

The England international has been subject to immense transfer speculation this summer. Barkley has been linked to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, an idea only further fuelled by the midfielder's refusal to sign a new contract with his current club. However, Koeman was adamant that Everton are yet to receive any offers for the star.

As Barkley remains out of action, Everton are set to announce the signing of Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelandic star is set to move to Goodison Park for a reported £45m.

Sigurdsson is Everton's ninth signing, in what has been a busy summer for the Toffees. Other players brought in by the Merseyside club this summer include defender Michael Keane, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and former club darling Wayne Rooney.

Barkley could well be heading in the other direction, and his continued absence from the pitch is likely only going to continue to fuel speculation.

Everton continue their Europa League campaign on Thursday against Croatian side, Hadjuk Split.