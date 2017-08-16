Soccer

Ronald Koeman Rules out Ross Barkley for Key Europa League Game

2 hours ago

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has ruled out star Ross Barkley ahead of Thursday's key Europa League First Playoff Round tie against HNK Hadjuk Split, per BBC Sport.

The Dutch manager confirmed that the 23-year old midfielder would require "more tests" before being able to return to the pitch:

"[Barkley] stopped training last Monday, it looks like the hamstring. But we need to do more tests today and tomorrow to know exactly what the injury is."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Koeman also confirmed that he would wait until the end of the month before reviewing Barkley's role with the club this upcoming season.

The England international has been subject to immense transfer speculation this summer. Barkley has been linked to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, an idea only further fuelled by the midfielder's refusal to sign a new contract with his current club. However, Koeman was adamant that Everton are yet to receive any offers for the star.

As Barkley remains out of action, Everton are set to announce the signing of Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelandic star is set to move to Goodison Park for a reported £45m.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Sigurdsson is Everton's ninth signing, in what has been a busy summer for the Toffees. Other players brought in by the Merseyside club this summer include defender Michael Keane, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and former club darling Wayne Rooney.

Barkley could well be heading in the other direction, and his continued absence from the pitch is likely only going to continue to fuel speculation. 

Everton continue their Europa League campaign on Thursday against Croatian side, Hadjuk Split.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters