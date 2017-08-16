Saints Star Discusses the Club's Hesitant Play Under Former Boss Claude Puel

Southampton and England star Nathan Redmond has emphasised the cagey hesitancy of his side's attacking football under former boss Claude Puel, and has stated that him and his teammates 'didn't believe how attacking' they could be.

The Daily Echo reports that Redmond, who helped the England U21 side to the European Championship semi finals this summer, feels new man Mauricio Pellegrino has instilled 'belief and confidence' into the Saints following his arrival from Alaves.

The South Coast side only managed to muster 17 goals in 19 home games last season under Puel - only relegated Sunderland managed to score less, and Redmond has admitted that the EFL Cup runners up were slightly negative under their former boss.



Southampton have made an official offer of £15.4m for Lazio centre-back Wesley Hoedt, according to Sky Italy. — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 16, 2017

The England international said: "We might have been a bit hesitant at times, I know I was especially.

"There was a period at the start of the season when I was a bit more free flowing and had a stint towards Christmas when I was a bit hesitant. But then when I got in to the England squad, I got back to being free flowing and towards the end of the season after the cup final I was hesitant again.

"It was just that word hesitation and as a whole we just didn't really believe how attacking we could be. That was down to a lot of things. But the new manager has come in, he's got a new style of play, way of pressing and everyone has bought in to it."

Southampton had 29 shots vs. Swansea; more than any other Premier League side managed this afternoon.



Just 2 were on target. 😰 pic.twitter.com/GNiFvzGckI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 12, 2017

Following their opening day 0-0 draw against Swansea, the Saints have now gone a club record six home games without scoring, despite attempting 29 shots against the Swans, but Redmond remains unfazed by the club's failings in front of goal.

He said: "I'm still confident our strikeforce and our team can score goals.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has targeted £15m Southampton star Cedric in his bid to solve their problems at right-back. [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/f37mc8VNsG — TransferNewsCentral (@TransferNewsCen) August 16, 2017

"You've seen on Saturday Maya (Yoshida) wasn't able to put two or three chances away, but on another day he might have scored them."

"We may not have scored at home since April, but we finished 8th and went to a cup final, that achievement doesn't get mentioned."