Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland: Honours Even as Black Cats Use All Nine Lives

Sunderland managed to hold onto a point against a persistent Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night as David Jones' second half screamer cancelled out George Honeyman's third minute goal to share the spoils at the Hillsborough Stadium.

The visitors could not have asked for a better start as they took an early lead through Honeyman who blasted home from close range after Aiden McGeady was found in space in the 18-year-box.

The Republic of Ireland international timed his run perfectly into the Owls' area before sliding the ball across the face of goal past the advanced Keiren Westwood and allowed the 22-year-old midfielder to find the back of the net through a crowd of Wednesday defenders on the line.

The Black Cats continued their opening pressure, with McGeady again finding joy down the left-hand-side before slipping in the overlapping Brendan Galloway, whose dangerous cross was inches away from being converted for a second.

The hosts then steadied themselves and enjoyed their first spell of consistent possession in the Sunderland half but were unable to convert their play into anything that troubled Wearsiders custodian Jason Steele.

That was until Wednesday striker Sam Winnall found himself in space inside the visitor's area with only Steele to beat, but the 26-year-old could only find the gloves of the opposition custodian with a tame effort on the stretch.

Both sides had their fair share of possession throughout the first half exchanges but neither were able to fashion a true chance.





That was until Lewis Grabban latched onto the end of a delicious McGeady free kick, but the north east side's leading goalscorer was unable to direct his bullet header on target from six-yards out.

As the opening 45 minutes progressed there were chances at both ends, with Galloway in particular ghosting through the Owls defence before firing a tame shot into Westwood's arms, however neither were able to find the quality needed to really threaten.

The second half started in the same manner as the first ended, with both teams struggling to find a way thorough in the final third.

But just before the hour mark Vaughan squandered a great chance as the 29-year-old fired his header over the top of Westwood's crossbar, a catalyst for murmurings of discontent within the home supporters.

The Hillsborough faithful again showed their displeasure moments later as the Sunderland frontman missed a second chance in as many minutes, flashing his shot wide of the post in front of the travelling fans after being found by McGeady inside the Wednesday area .

The following moments continued in the same vein, with the game taking a scrappy turn as the minutes wound down.

However, that was until Wednesday midfielder Jones picked up the ball from a poor Lamine Kone clearance and unleashed a spectacular thunderbolt from 30-yards out, giving Steele no chance and bringing the Owls back onto level terms.

The hosts seemed to find a second wind after their equaliser and almost snatched the lead two minutes later, with Jordan Rhodes spurning a great chance over the bar after a smart knock down from strike partner Steven Fletcher.

As the Championship tie entered into the final 10 minutes Wednesday were the only side who looked likely to take all three points, with Kone on hand to spurn another clear opening for Rhodes and the Black Cats somehow escaping again from the following corner, scrambling the ball off the line with the hosts looking certain to take the lead.

Moments later the Black Cats were found again counting their remaining lives as Gary Hooper's effort seemed destined for the top right-hand corner before clipping the crossbar above the helpless Steele and away for a goal kick.

Wednesday continued to press until the final moments, however the hosts were unable to find their second breakthrough of the night and honours were left even at Hillsborough.