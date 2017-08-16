Tottenham Hotspur are set to bank 10% of the transfer fee that Swansea receive should Gylfi Sigurdsson complete his move to Everton.

Sigurdsson joined Swansea from Spurs in 2014, in a part-exchange deal that saw Ben Davies and Michel Vorm move to White Hart Lane, with ESPN reporting that the London based side managed to negotiate a 10% sell-on fee with the Welsh Club as part of the transfer.

The future of the Iceland international has been under scrutiny for much of the transfer window, with heavy-spending Everton linked with a move for the midfielder. Sigurdsson was left out of the Swans' opening day draw with Southampton as his move to Merseyside looks to be a done deal.

A deal worth around £45m is set to be completed by Thursday, as the midfielder travelled to Everton's Finch Farm training complex to complete his medical on Wednesday, meaning Spurs will earn around £4.5m from their former player.

The move could well further benefit Mauricio Pochettino's side as hopes of landing Ross Barkley will be boosted following the arrival of Sigurdsson at Goodison.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With Spurs holding extensive talks with the England international's representatives, both parties are confident of an agreement being reached for the 23-year-old.

A deal for Barkley remains far from being concluded after he suffered a hamstring injury and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but with a year left on his contract Toffees boss Ronald Koeman may well be tempted to cash in.