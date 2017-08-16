Soccer

Valon Behrami Joins Udinese on 2-Year Deal From Watford After Indifferent Spell at Vicarage Road

an hour ago

Udinese have announced the signing of Watford midfielder Valon Behrami on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old arrived in Italy earlier this week to undergo a medical and thrash out the necessary details, and has now been unveiled as an Udinese player.

Hornets new boss Marco Silva, who saw his side hold Liverpool to a 3-3 draw on the weekend, had previously stated that Behrami had no future at Vicarage Road. The player was not involved in the match.

"Valon is working on the training ground but he's one player who won't stay with us," Silva said, via Sky Sports.

"It's time for him to find other solutions for his career, and we will see where he will play, but he will not stay in our squad."

Behrami joined Watford two years ago in a £2.5m deal from German side Hamburg. He went on to make 49 appearances for the club, and will now seek a new adventure in Italy with the Bianconeri Friuliani.



