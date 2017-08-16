Versatile Man Utd Ace Emerges as Surprise £22.5m Target for Italian Giants

Marouane Fellaini could be on his way out of Manchester United as Juventus weigh up a shock £22.5m move for the midfielder.

The Sun has claimed that the Belgium international could be on his way to Turin if I Bianconeri fail to persuade top target Blaise Matuidi to join them from Paris Saint-Germain.

Fellaini could see his game time at Old Trafford reduced this season following the £40m arrival of Nemanja Matic from United's Premier League rivals Chelsea this summer, and could very well be open to a switch to Serie A.

Andrew Halseid-Budd/GettyImages

Any official bid from Juventus, however, is likely to wait until an outcome is reached in their pursuit of Matuidi.

Fellaini was reportedly a target for Turkish giants Galatasaray earlier in the close season, but United boss Jose Mourinho rejected those rumours out of hand as he insisted that the 29-year-old was a "very important" part of his first-team plans.

Those comments could throw any hopes of Juventus landing him in jeopardy, but came ahead of Matic's switch to the north west and Mourinho could be less inclined to retain Fellaini's services if he feels Juve's offer is good enough to accept.

Juventus have been eyeing centre midfield reinforcements throughout the summer transfer window, and manager Max Allegri is clearly eyeing someone with the physicality to make his side much more formidable in the centre of the park.

The Italian heavyweights have been linked with the likes of Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi and Liverpool's Emre Can, and the emergence of Fellaini as yet another possible recruit further underlines Allegri's desire to sign an imposing, tall midfield enforcer.

why am i reading that juve are going after fellaini — Lara🙍🏻 (@LaraHmayed) August 15, 2017

Fellaini joined United from Everton in the 2013 transfer window for a fee worth around £28m, but has struggled to truly cement a first-team berth under any of the Red Devils' first-team bosses.

The lanky midfielder made 47 appearances in all competitions under Mourinho in 2016/17, but only 28 of those came from the start of matches.

The former Standard Liege star has featured in both of United's two games already this term, but only as a substitute.

