Villarreal Confirm Signing of Striker Carlos Bacca on Loan From AC Milan

Villarreal have confirmed the signing of striker Carlos Bacca from AC Milan on a season-long loan deal.

The deal for the Colombian forward includes a purchase option of €15.5m following the end of this season.

Bacca impressed for Milan in Serie A last season, scoring 13 goals in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the club.

But he has been regularly linked with a move away from the San Siro throughout the summer, and has now made a return to La Liga.

Bacca played for Sevilla for two seasons in Spain before joining Milan in 2015, and was linked with a move to his former club before joining Villarreal.

His loan move to the Yellow Submarine required an initial fee of €2.5m, but is likely to be made permanent should he perform well.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

The 30-year-old scored a total of 34 goals in 77 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri, who have this summer signed Porto forward Andre Silva as well as the likes of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus and Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia.

Bacca's representative, Sergio Barila, recently admitted that the player was not likely to be given regular first team football had he stayed at Milan.

"When Bacca arrived at Milan, he signed a five-year contract and had every intention of seeing it through to the last day of that agreement," Barila said.

"Unfortunately, there was a change at the helm and now the Rossoneri have other ideas. The best thing to do would be to find a solution that makes everyone happy."