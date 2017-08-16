Soccer

Villarreal Confirm Signing of Striker Carlos Bacca on Loan From AC Milan

29 minutes ago

Villarreal have confirmed the signing of striker Carlos Bacca from AC Milan on a season-long loan deal.

The deal for the Colombian forward includes a purchase option of €15.5m following the end of this season.

Bacca impressed for Milan in Serie A last season, scoring 13 goals in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the club.

But he has been regularly linked with a move away from the San Siro throughout the summer, and has now made a return to La Liga.

Bacca played for Sevilla for two seasons in Spain before joining Milan in 2015, and was linked with a move to his former club before joining Villarreal.

His loan move to the Yellow Submarine required an initial fee of €2.5m, but is likely to be made permanent should he perform well.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

The 30-year-old scored a total of 34 goals in 77 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri, who have this summer signed Porto forward Andre Silva as well as the likes of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus and Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia.

Bacca's representative, Sergio Barila, recently admitted that the player was not likely to be given regular first team football had he stayed at Milan.

"When Bacca arrived at Milan, he signed a five-year contract and had every intention of seeing it through to the last day of that agreement," Barila said.

"Unfortunately, there was a change at the helm and now the Rossoneri have other ideas. The best thing to do would be to find a solution that makes everyone happy."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters