Watford Withdraw Plans to Sign Leicester City Frontman Islam Slimani After Foxes Demand Hefty Price

Watford have scrapped any rumoured plans that they were interested in signing Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.

The Algerian forward joined the Foxes for a club record fee of £28m, but endured a difficult first campaign in England.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Hornets have been linked with the 29-year-old, but the Watford Observer claim that they are not believed to be pursuing any potential interest in the target man who scored nine goals last term.

A £30m deal was set to see Slimani link up with old boss Marco Silva after the two worked together during the 2014/2015 season at Sporting Lisbon with the Algerian impressing with 12 goals in 21 league outings.

Dennis Grombkowski/GettyImages

However, off the back of the recently completed £18m deal of Andre Gray from Burnley, the Watford board are not willing to splash out such a hefty price for a man who struggled to make a serious impact in his debut campaign.

Following the signature of Gray, the Hornets have Stefano Okaka, Jerome Sinclair and club captain Troy Deeney all as centre forward options, so another major signing in that area isn't top of Silva's wishlist.