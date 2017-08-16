Soccer

West Bromwich Albion Reject £18m Bid From Manchester City for Defender Jonny Evans

29 minutes ago

Premier League big spenders Manchester City have had a first bid of £18m bid turned down by West Bromwich Albion for Jonny Evans according to a report in the Telegraph

City boss Pep Guardiola has surprisingly earmarked Evans as another one of his summer targets as he seeks to further strengthen his side's back-line.

The initial offer, which also included add-ons was turned down by the Baggies, who desire to keep the Northern Ireland defender at the club and persuade him to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract. 

However, with the financial power City possess, it very likely that another offer will be presented to West Brom for consideration even though the club has publicly stated Evans is not for sale.

Considering the fact that the Baggies have a fairly small squad, holding onto key players is a must and boss Tony Pulis will only be willing to sell if adequate replacements can be brought in. 

Evans arrived the Hawthorns two years ago from Manchester United and since then, the 29-year-old defender has proved to be something of an underrated player in the Premier League.

His ability has not escaped the attention of Guardiola, who is said to hold Evans in high esteem with his positional sense, awareness and ability with the ball some of the things he admires. In addition to this, Evans has played in the Premier League and Europe's elite competition for a good number of years and will add experience to City's defence. 

Michael Steele/GettyImages

City are keen to offload a number of defenders, with players such as Eliaquim Mangala drawing interest from Inter Milan and Jason Denayer viewed to be surplus to requirements at the club. 

Youngster Tosin Adarabioyo could also go away on loan and Guardiola wants adequate cover for the likes of Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones in what will be a typical back three. 

With Kompany's history of recurring injuries over the last few seasons it makes sense for City to have another centre-half in the ranks. If Guardiola were to sign Evans it would take the club's spending to nearly £250m.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters